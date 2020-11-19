Home

ANDERSON Moira (nee Scott) (Tranent)
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Moira, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Beloved wife, best friend and soul mate of Billy, much loved and very proud mum to Lorraine and John, dearly loved mum-in-law to Debs and Carole, granny to David and Dione and Sister-in-law to Liz and Peter. Moira passed away peacefully, with the family by her side, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh. Due to current restrictions there will be a private family funeral at 11 am, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Tranent Cemetery. Flowers are welcome, or donations to the British Heart Foundation in Moira's memory.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 19, 2020
