CONWAY Moira (Barnton)
Sadly, my beloved wife Moira Conway (nee Glassey), passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, after a great battle through her many illnesses. A life so beautifully lived,
Deserves to be beautifully remembered,
And she will always be in the hearts of those she loved the most. Tom, Brian, Pam, Grahame, Dilys, Stephen, Daniel, Rebecca, Jennifer, Gavin, Christopher, Sara, Katy, Hollie, Lorraine, Tommy and her extended family and her many close friends.
Private funeral at St Kentigern's Church, thereafter at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, August 17, 2020.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 14, 2020
