MORRIS Moira (Davidson's Mains)
On December 20, 2019, at Drumbrae Care Home, aged 83, Moira, much loved
wife of the late Allan and loving mum of John, Neil, Peter and Iain, dear mother-in-law and adored grandma of her nine grandchildren. Funeral service to take place on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to St Columba's Hospice, Edinburgh
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 3, 2020