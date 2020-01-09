Home

SCULLY Moyra Anne (nee Wilson) (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, Moyra, aged 65, beloved wife of Martin, adored mother of Rachael and Neil, mother-in-law of Kevin and Helen, special grandma of Daniel and sister of Eleanor. Funeral Mass at St Kentigern's RC Church, on Thursday, January 16, at 12 noon and thereafter to Craigmillar Castle Park Cemetery, for 2 pm. Family flowers only please, but a retiral collection will be taken in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 9, 2020
