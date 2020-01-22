Home

Scully Moyra Anne (Edinburgh)
Martin, Rachael and Neil would like to thank all relatives, friends and former work colleagues following the sudden loss of Moyra. The Mass cards, cards and letters show the esteem in which Moyra was held. We would like to thank Fr Jeremy and all who attended St Kentigern's RC Church for a very uplifting service. To the staff of Porteous Funeral Directors, a special thanks for the way they dealt with Moyra, with total respect and professionalism. A collection for Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland at the church raised £1038.70. Thank you all for your generosity. A Mass will be offered for your intentions.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 22, 2020
