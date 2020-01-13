Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel BARRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel BARRIE

Notice Condolences

Muriel BARRIE Notice
BARRIE Muriel (nee Millar) (Roslin, Midlothian) Died peacefully, at Archview Lodge Care Home, surrounded by her family, on January 7, 2020. Muriel, devoted wife of the late Victor, mum of Leslie and Iain, granny of Robyn and Greg. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Saturday, January 18, at 11.30 am, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please. A collection will be taken in aid of The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -