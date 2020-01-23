|
ERSKINE Muriel (South Queensferry)
Peacefully, at Western General Hospital, on Friday, January 10, 2020, aged 72 years. Muriel wife of George, loving mum of Barry and Wendy, caring granny and nana of James, Tegan and Mason. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, January 30, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to Dementia UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 23, 2020