DEVERS Nora (nee Boyle) (Burtonport / Donegal)
Suddenly at home, on Friday, August 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Malachy. Loving mother to all her children, loving grandmother to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Requiem Mass to be held at St Patricks RC Church, Cowgate, on Tuesday, September 8, 12.30 pm, thereafter to Mount Vernon Cemetery, at 2 pm. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 1, 2020