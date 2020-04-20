|
SMITH Norma Mary (Liberton)
Peacefully, after a period of illness bravely borne, in the tender loving care of staff at Ellen's Glen House Hospital, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Norma, cherished wife of Willie, much loved mum of Alan, his wife Julie and devoted nana to Kieran and Caitlin. Dearly loved sister to James, Doreen, Ian, June and Stuart. Beloved auntie and sister-in-law. Family service at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Friday, April 24. If desired, please send donations to Marie Curie Hospice, Frogston Road, Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 20, 2020