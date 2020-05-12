Home

SMITH Norma (Liberton)
Willie and the family wish to extend their sincere thanks to all friends and neighbours for their kind thoughts and support on the sad passing of Norma. In addition, all the staff at both the Marie Curie Hospice and the Hawthorn Ward at Ellen's Glen House for their kind care and attention to Norma, and the Reverend Graham Duffin for his comforting service. Furthermore, H & W Harkess Gilmerton for their excellent service and assistance.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 12, 2020
