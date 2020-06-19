|
|
|
FRASER Norman (Southside)
Passed away peacefully, at home, after a short illness, on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Norrie, aged 80 years of Southside. Beloved husband of the late Esther, loving dad of Norman and the late Marie and a dearly loved grandad, great-grandad and brother. Due to the current situation, a service for the immediate family will take place on Monday, June 22, at 11 am, at Mortonhall Crematorium. We will be leaving from Norrie's house, if people wish to pay their respects before the funeral.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 19, 2020