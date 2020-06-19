Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman FRASER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman FRASER

Notice Condolences

Norman FRASER Notice
FRASER Norman (Southside)
Passed away peacefully, at home, after a short illness, on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Norrie, aged 80 years of Southside. Beloved husband of the late Esther, loving dad of Norman and the late Marie and a dearly loved grandad, great-grandad and brother. Due to the current situation, a service for the immediate family will take place on Monday, June 22, at 11 am, at Mortonhall Crematorium. We will be leaving from Norrie's house, if people wish to pay their respects before the funeral.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -