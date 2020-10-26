Home

Norman MacAULAY

Norman MacAULAY Notice
MacAULAY
Norman (Edinburgh)
Very suddenly, at his home, at 4B Cargil Terrace, Edinburgh, on October 17, 2020, Norman, aged 57 years. Dearly loved son of the late Dr Calum MacAulay and of Chrissie MacAulay, Invergordon. Much loved brother of Rosemary and John and brother-in-law to James and Sarah. Loving uncle of Erin, Joanne, Steven and Calum and a friend to many. Due to recent advice to reduce social gatherings there will be a private funeral service at Inverness Crematorium, on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Enquiries to Mairi Russell Funeral Services 01349 880901.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 26, 2020
