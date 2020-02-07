Home

Norman (Titch) PILCHER

Norman (Titch) PILCHER Notice
PILCHER Norman (Titch) (Lochend / Margate)
Peacefully, after a short illness whilst surrounded by his loving family, at St Columba's Hospice, on Friday, January 31, 2020, Norm, beloved husband of Sheena, loving father of Stuart and Allan, much loved papa/grandad to Aaron, Jake and Lucy. A funeral service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Fairmile Marie Curie, Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 7, 2020
