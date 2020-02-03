Home

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:30
Coity Chapel
Coychurch Crematorium
Bridgend
Olwen MARTIN Notice
MARTIN Olwen (formerly Edinburgh) Olwen Martin, aged 96, of Penylan, Litchard, Bridgend, South Wales (previously of Riselaw Terrace, Edinburgh), passed away peacefully, during Sunday, January 26, 2020, following a period of ill health. Devoted wife of the late Douglas Andrew Martin (Edinburgh), a much-loved sister, aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt. Public service at Coity Chapel, Coychurch Crematorium, Bridgend (CF35 6AB), on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 10.30 am. Arrangements are to be made for Olwen's ashes to be intered, at a later date, in Morningside Cemetery, Edinburgh, alongside her beloved husband.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 3, 2020
