SHAW Pamela (Liberton)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on May 22, 2020. Pamela, beloved daughter of the late Ewan and Francis Shaw. Dear colleague of CU, CGA, CGNU and Aviva and good friend to many. Private funeral at Mortonhall Crematorium, on June 8, 2020,
at 10.30 am, due to current restrictions, but this may be watched online, live at www.obitus.com Username - Huha1560 and Password - 757287. No flowers please, with donations to Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 6, 2020