FERGUSON Pat (nee Gent) (formerly Gorebridge
and Bonnyrigg)
Suddenly, after a short illness, at the Borders General Hospital, on Monday, February 10, 2020, Pat, aged 83 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Maurice, dear mum of Nelson, Carina, David, Keith, Alan, Martin and Louise, a dear mother-in-law and granny to her family. Cremation service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Thursday, February 20, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 14, 2020
