ANDERSON Patricia (Pat) (Mountcastle)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, Pat (nee Davidson), beloved wife of Maxwell, much loved mum of David and Anne, loving sister to Alistair, dear mother-in-law to Mary and Robert, cherished granny to Blair, grandma Pat to Tiffany, Caitlin and Marisa. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, January 16, at
10 am, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 10, 2020
