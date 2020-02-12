Home

Maxwell and family would like to say thank you to everyone who attended Warriston Crematorium on January 16, 2020 and for the many kind sympathy cards and flowers we have received. Special thanks to the Reverend Martin Pearce and to Thomas and colleagues at Mackenzie and Millar Funeral Directors (Piersfield) for their caring and professional service. The generous contributions raised an amount of £677 which was gratefully received by Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 12, 2020
