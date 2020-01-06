Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia DOUGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia DOUGAN

Notice Condolences

Patricia DOUGAN Notice
DOUGAN Patricia (Pat) (nee Durkin) (Morningside) Peacefully, at Liberton Hospital, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Pat, beloved wife of the late Martin, loving mum to Martin, Christopher, James and John and a much loved mother-in-law, granny and great-granny to the family. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, January 13, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, can be given, if desired, in aid of VOCAL.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -