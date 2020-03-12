|
GORDON Patricia (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at St John's Hospital, Livingston, on March 7, 2020, Patricia, aged 87 years, daughter of Willie and Jenny Robertson and sister of Mary, beloved wife of Harry and much loved mum of Douglas and Peter, devoted granma of Rory, Kyle and Tom.
Sadly missed by all the family.
Funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in West Lothian Crematorium, at 11 am, all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 12, 2020