Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia GORDON

Notice Condolences

Patricia GORDON Notice
GORDON Patricia (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at St John's Hospital, Livingston, on March 7, 2020, Patricia, aged 87 years, daughter of Willie and Jenny Robertson and sister of Mary, beloved wife of Harry and much loved mum of Douglas and Peter, devoted granma of Rory, Kyle and Tom.
Sadly missed by all the family.
Funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in West Lothian Crematorium, at 11 am, all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -