KINNEAR Patricia(Pat)
(nee Flynn) (Gilmerton)
Suddenly, but peacefully, passed away, on November 13, 2020, Pat, dearly beloved wife of the late Billy, best mum to Barry, Brian, Ross and Russell, Granny Pat to her 9 grandchildren, dear mother-in-law and a dear friend to many. Funeral service private due to current restrictions however the cortege will be leaving Gilmerton Dykes Drive, at approximately 12.40 pm, if anyone wishes to pay their respects, on November 23.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 17, 2020
