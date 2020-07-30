Home

CUNNINGHAM Patrick Alan (Fala Village)
Peacefully, on July 25, 2020, aged 86, at home with his family. Most treasured husband of Sarah, beloved father of Claire, Angus and Cindy and grandfather to Becky, Charlie, Abbie, Hamish and Robbie. Loving brother to Alastair and the late Kinnaird and the late Ann, uncle, father-in-law and great friend always to Fala Village and everyone in it. Private cremation. Memorial service to be confirmed at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 30, 2020
