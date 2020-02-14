|
McGOWAN
Patrick (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on February 8, 2020. Pat, beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved brother-in-law of Wilma and Ronnie and dear uncle of Stuart, Annie and Cara. He was a member of St Andrews Steel Works and Goldenacre Bowling Clubs. A funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Thursday, February 20, at 4.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made on retiral in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland. Sadly missed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 14, 2020