TANSEY Patrick (Pat) (Portobello)
Peacefully, at home, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, after a long illness and surrounded by his family, Patrick (Pat), aged 83, died. Beloved husband of Sheila, loving father to Paul, Mick and Kate, indulgent grandfather to Jakub, Reece, Kyle, Jas, Travis, Michal and Ruby, loving brother to his sister Cathy and departed brother Ronnie, friend and mate to all who had the good fortune to know him.
May he rest in peace.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will take place.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 2, 2020