JOHNSON Paul "PJ" (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, at home on November 19, 2020. Paul, (formerly of Caledonian Railway), beloved son of Dot and the late Jack, loving husband to Jan, much loved brother to Michael and Lynda, a cherished uncle and a dear friend to all who knew him. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will be taking place. The cortege will stop inside the gates at Liberton Golf Club at approximately 10.35 am, on Friday, December 4, for mourners wishing to pay their respects. Family flowers only, please. Donations may be made via the Just Giving Page "Golf Sponsorship Memorial Trophy Day", in memory of Paul.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 30, 2020