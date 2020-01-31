Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul KELLY

Notice Condolences

Paul KELLY Notice
KELLY Paul (Prestonpans / Portobello)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, January 24, 2020, Paul, beloved husband of the late Oonagh, dearly loved dad of David, Graham and Elizabeth, cherished papa to Abbie, Jamie and Jodie, dear brother to Frances, Eileen, James, John and the late Anne-Marie. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Gabriel's RC Church, on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10 am, thereafter to Seafield Crematorium for 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, may be given after the service in aid of Leuchie House. Requiescat In Pace.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -