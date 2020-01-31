|
KELLY Paul (Prestonpans / Portobello)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, January 24, 2020, Paul, beloved husband of the late Oonagh, dearly loved dad of David, Graham and Elizabeth, cherished papa to Abbie, Jamie and Jodie, dear brother to Frances, Eileen, James, John and the late Anne-Marie. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Gabriel's RC Church, on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10 am, thereafter to Seafield Crematorium for 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, may be given after the service in aid of Leuchie House. Requiescat In Pace.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 31, 2020