WILSON Paul (Trinity)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Paul, former engineer for Vickers, Technip, Sub Sea and Fairfield Energy. Dearly beloved husband of Rachel, much loved father of Sarah and Christopher, loving grandad to Samuel, Charlotte and Orla. He will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, June 10, at 2 pm.
All welcome, social distancing rules apply. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 6, 2020
