YOUNG Paul (Edinburgh / Keith)
Suddenly, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, on Friday, December 27, 2019, Paul, aged 50 years. Dearly loved husband of Nicola, devoted dad of Alex, Abi and John. Much loved son of Norman and the late Cath, dear son-in-law of Patricia, a dear brother and friend of many. Funeral service at The Moray Crematorium, Broadley by Buckie, on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 1.30 pm., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, but donations in lieu, if desired, at the crematorium door for British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 2, 2020
