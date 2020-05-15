|
DUNLOP Peggy (Margaret)
(nee Weldrick) (Redhall)
Passed away peacefully, at her home, on May 1, 2020, after a short illness (not COVID-19 related), aged 93. She always lived life to the full and was deeply loved by all. She will be missed by her family, friends, members and staff at the Linburn centre for the Scottish War Blind. Funeral service will take place on Friday, May 22 and webcast link can be requested from family. No flowers but a donation to Marie Curie would be appreciated.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 15, 2020