AVENT Peter Joseph (Bonnyrigg)
On October 9, 2020, in the care of the wonderful staff at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, with his family by his side, Peter, aged 70. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 44 years, Linda, his sons and their partners, Joe and Lucy, Bob and Christina, wee Pete and Bronagh and his precious grandchildren, Jack, Catherine, Katie and Calum and all who knew him. A private funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium in accordance with current guidelines, however Peter's service can be viewed online. Please contact family or Bonnyrigg Funeral Directors at [email protected] for details. Family flowers only, however donations may be made in Peter's memory to Chest, Heart &Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 14, 2020