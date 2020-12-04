|
BARNET Peter (Glenrothes / formerly Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Peter, aged 82 years of Glenrothes, formerly of Edinburgh. A beloved husband of the late Isobel, a much loved dad of Jane and Steven, a loving father-in-law and a proud grandad of Rachel, Anthony and Michael. Funeral cortege to be at Warout Stadium, Glenrothes for 1 pm, on Thursday, December 10, to allow friends to show their respects, whilst adhering to social distancing guidelines. Funeral service thereafter to be private, due to current restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 4, 2020