LEE Peter Black (Bonnyrigg / Kirkconnel)
Peacefully, in the loving care of Erskine Home, Edinburgh, on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Peter, formerly of Bilston Glen Colliery, beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Campbell and Alan, loved father-in-law, papa and great-grandad of the family. A service will take place on Monday, February 24, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 17, 2020
