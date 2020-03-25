|
MCKINLEY Peter (Granton)
Peacefully, at Western General Hospital, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, aged 85. Beloved husband of the late Nan, loving dad of Bill and Tony, wonderful father-in-law to Averil and April, devoted grandad to Graeme, Gordon, Lauren, Jack and Louis and loving great-grandad to Cora. Given the current COVID-19 situation, we regret that the funeral service is now private, for family only. Details of a memorial service will follow at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 25, 2020