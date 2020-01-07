|
THOMSON Peter (Leith)
Peacefully, at home and surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, December 30, 2019, Peter, beloved husband to Rosa, loving father to the late Donald, much loved granda to Donald, Stephanie and Connor, great-grandad to Freyarose, Solomon and Amos, dear brother and uncle to the family. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, January 10, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 7, 2020