Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter YOUNG

Notice

Peter YOUNG Notice
YOUNG Peter (Marionville)
Jean and family, would like to thank most sincerely, all relatives, friends and neighbours, who attended Peter's funeral service. Also for the many cards and messages of condolence received and for the generous donations to Dementia UK, to Tim Maguire for the celebration of Peter's life and to McKenzie & Millar, Funeral Directors for dignified and efficient arrangements. Also grateful thanks to the doctors and staff at Southfield Surgery.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -