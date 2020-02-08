|
RITCHIE Rachel (Leith)
Peacefully, on February 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. Rae, beloved partner of John, much loved mum of Gwen and Jack, mother-in-law of Allan and Shona, fun loving grandma of Beth, Ian, Amie, Stuart, Keith and Craig and grandy to Maisie, Charlotte, Issy, James and Hannah. Service at Meadowbank Parish Church, 83 London Road, Edinburgh, EH7 5TT, on Friday, February 14, at 10.30 am, followed by a burial at the Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to
St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 8, 2020