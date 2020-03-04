Home

Raemond (Rae) LITTLE

LITTLE Raemond (Rae) (Bonnyrigg)
Sadly passed at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Beloved husband to Jackie, caring father to Joseph, Shannon and Megan, much loved son, brother, brother-in-law and friend.
Will be missed by all who knew him.
Rae will be laid to rest, on Tuesday, March 10, following a service at Loanhead Parish Church, at 9 am, then to Cockpen Cemetery at 10 am.
Family flowers only, donations to Stroke UK and Edinburgh Thrombosis and Haemophilia Centre.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 4, 2020
