Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond BURGESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond BURGESS

Notice Condolences

Raymond BURGESS Notice
BURGESS Raymond (Penicuik)
Peacefully, at home, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, after a short but devastating illness. Raymond (late of Lothian Borders police traffic department, 21 years service.) Cherished husband of Elaine, much loved dad of Karen, beloved grandad of Kelly and precious great-grandad of Cooper. Funeral service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, February 24, at 3.30 pm. To which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only and donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -