BURGESS Raymond (Penicuik)
Peacefully, at home, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, after a short but devastating illness. Raymond (late of Lothian Borders police traffic department, 21 years service.) Cherished husband of Elaine, much loved dad of Karen, beloved grandad of Kelly and precious great-grandad of Cooper. Funeral service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, February 24, at 3.30 pm. To which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only and donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 20, 2020