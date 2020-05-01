|
|
|
BROWN Raymond Douglas (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, passed away, on Friday, April 24, 2020, at The Western General Hospital, aged 67 years, Raymond, beloved husband to Gillian, proud dad of Jennifer and Pamela and loving grandpa to Olivia, Michael, Elliot, Ruaridh, Jack and Cameron. Brother to Jim and Graham and a friend to all. His family, friends and colleagues knew him as a real gentleman and his kindness and friendship will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service private due to the current ongoing restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 1, 2020