JOHNSTONE Raymond (Loanhead)
Peacefully, at home, on January 8, 2020, Raymond, dearly beloved husband of Lillias (nee Borrowman), much loved dad of Alexander, father-in-law of Wendy, much loved dad of Paul and partner Carolyn. Loved grandad of Nicole, Daniel, Tanitia and Ryan. Loved great-grandad of Rhys and Orla. Dear brother of Brian and Grahame. Funeral service at Loanhead New Cemetery (Hunter Avenue) on Thursday, January 16, at 11 am, to which all are welcome and thereafter at The Croft Suite.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 13, 2020