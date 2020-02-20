Home

Raymond (Buster) SADDINGTON

Raymond (Buster) SADDINGTON Notice
SADDINGTON Raymond (Buster) (Clermiston)
Suddenly, after a long illness, at home, on February 15, 2020, Buster, loving husband of Babs, much loved dad to Barbara, Raymond and Debbie, dearly loved grandad to Vicky, Bobby, David and Laura, great-grandad to his seven great-grandchildren, dear uncle of Les and brother-in-law to Willie. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, February 26, at 3.30 pm, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 20, 2020
