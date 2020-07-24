|
BRENNAN Raymonde (Ray) (née Headspeath) (Joppa / Musselburgh)
Peacefully, in the excellent care of Crookston Care Home, on Sunday,
July 19, 2020, Ray, beloved wife of
64 years to the late Frank, dearly loved mum of Laura and Caroline, much loved sister of Moira and the late June and dear auntie and friend. A funeral Mass will be held in Our Lady of Loretto Church, Musselburgh and thereafter Seafield Crematorium. Private funeral in line with current restrictions.
A light has gone in our world,
Will be sadly missed. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 24, 2020