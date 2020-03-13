Home

Roger and family would like to thank all relatives and friends for the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received in their recent bereavement, also the staff at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, for the care given to Rena. Thanks also to William Purves Funeral Directors and Candice Dillen from the Humanist Society Scotland for her lovely tribute. The family are extremely grateful to all who attended Warriston Crematorium.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 13, 2020
