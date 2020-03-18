|
|
|
STEVENS Richard (Galashiels)
Peacefully, at Borders General Hospital, surrounded by his family. Richard (Dick), beloved husband of the late Catherine, much loved dad of Morag and Derek, a dear father-in-law, proud papa to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held on Tuesday, March 24, at St John's Church, Langlee, Galashiels, at 10 am, thereafter committal at Borders Crematorium, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. Something bright to be worn.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 18, 2020