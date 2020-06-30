|
|
|
Sanford Rita (Margaret)
(nee Cameron) (Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice, on June 20, 2020, aged 89. Wife of the late Sandy, of Meadowbank Sports Centre. Dearly loved and missed mother to Kenneth, Keith and Lynn. Sadly missed by daughter-in-law Angela and also by Kenneth's Lily. Much loved and adored grandmother to her 5 grandchildren and her 8 great-grandchildren and will be sadly missed by her many nephews and nieces. Private funeral due to current restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 30, 2020