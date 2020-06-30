Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita SANFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita SANFORD

Notice Condolences

Rita SANFORD Notice
Sanford Rita (Margaret)
(nee Cameron) (Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice, on June 20, 2020, aged 89. Wife of the late Sandy, of Meadowbank Sports Centre. Dearly loved and missed mother to Kenneth, Keith and Lynn. Sadly missed by daughter-in-law Angela and also by Kenneth's Lily. Much loved and adored grandmother to her 5 grandchildren and her 8 great-grandchildren and will be sadly missed by her many nephews and nieces. Private funeral due to current restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -