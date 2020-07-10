Home

ANTONIUK Robert (Tranent)
Peacefully, on July 4, 2020, in the loving arms of his family, Robert, a loving husband and best friend to Audrey, a devoted dad (Bobo) to Anita and Steven, father-in-law of Laura and John, a very proud and much loved Gido to Kayla, Paige, Ryan and Owen and a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to all his family. Robert will be laid to rest at Tranent Cemetery, on Friday, July 17, at 11 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Bright colours to be worn. Please remember social distancing at the cemetery.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 10, 2020
