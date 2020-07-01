Home

Armour Robert Allan (Bob) (Loanhead)
Peacefully passed away, on June 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, Bob (formerly of Caledonian Distillery, Haymarket and TGWU), dearly loved husband of Betty, adored dad to Carol, Heather, Christine and Liz, loved grandad and great-grandad and a dear friend to many. Due to current restrictions the funeral will be private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects, Bob will pass through Loanhead, Clerk Street at 10.40 am (approximately), on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 1, 2020
