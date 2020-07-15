|
CAMPBELL Robert John (Bob) (Boswall / Stockbridge)
Passed away peacefully, on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, after a brave battle with cancer, Bob, (formerly of S & N Breweries / Vue Cinemas). Dearly beloved husband of Carol, adored dad to Julie, Craig and daughter-in-law Fiona, much loved grandad to Aimee, Keira and Connor. Bob will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 15, 2020