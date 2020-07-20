|
|
|
DONALDSON Robert (Liberton)
Peacefully, at home, on Monday, July 13, 2020, after a short illness, devoted
husband to Evelyn, cherished father to Charlie, Kate, Maureen, Brian, Bobby
and Ann, adored papa to his 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, much loved father-in-law. Will be sorely missed by all. A service will be held at St Catherine of Alexandria RC Church, on Thursday, July 23, at 12 noon, followed by interment at Mount Vernon Cemetery at 1.15 pm. Due to current guidelines there will be restrictions in place inside the church and at the cemetery. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 20, 2020