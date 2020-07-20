Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert DONALDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert DONALDSON

Notice Condolences

Robert DONALDSON Notice
DONALDSON Robert (Liberton)
Peacefully, at home, on Monday, July 13, 2020, after a short illness, devoted
husband to Evelyn, cherished father to Charlie, Kate, Maureen, Brian, Bobby
and Ann, adored papa to his 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, much loved father-in-law. Will be sorely missed by all. A service will be held at St Catherine of Alexandria RC Church, on Thursday, July 23, at 12 noon, followed by interment at Mount Vernon Cemetery at 1.15 pm. Due to current guidelines there will be restrictions in place inside the church and at the cemetery. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -