Robert (Bob) ELGIN

Robert (Bob) ELGIN Notice
ELGIN Robert (Bob) (Bonnyrigg / Musselburgh)
Peacefully, after a short illness at the Western General Hospital, on January 20, 2020, Bob, beloved husband to Margaret, dear dad to Julie, Laura and Innes, amazing grandad to Calum, Amy,Jamie, Abbie, Lauren, Ellie and James. Retired police sergeant and former hearts player. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, January 28, at
2 pm. No black ties. Family flowers only, but a collection will be taken in aid of Macmillan Cancer. Much loved and sadly missed by all.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 22, 2020
